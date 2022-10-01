JUST IN
Avalanche near Uttarakhand's Kedarnath Temple, no damage reported
PM Narendra Modi wishes ex-president Ram Nath Kovind on his 77th birthday
Bhupendra Yadav chairs air pollution meet, expresses concern over Punjab
PM Modi to launch 5G services at India Mobile Congress 2022 in New Delhi
Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to hold public meetings during 2-day Gujarat visit
PM Modi lays foundation stone, dedicates projects in Gujarat's Ambaji
RailTel to become enabler in data economy in coming years, says CMD
LIVE news updates: PM inaugurates IMC 2022 exhibition, experiences 5G tech
India can become 'super economic power', says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
High Court dismisses pleas to quash criminal proceedings against Azam Khan
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Avalanche near Uttarakhand's Kedarnath Temple, no damage reported
Business Standard

India reports 3,805 fresh Covid-19 cases, 26 deaths: Health Ministry

In the last 24 hours, India reported 3,805 fresh Covid-19 cases ad 26 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Topics
Coronavirus | Health Ministry

IANS  |  New Delhi 

A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for a COVID-19 test amid a surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu.
A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for a COVID-19 test amid a surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu.

In the last 24 hours, India reported 3,805 fresh Covid-19 cases ad 26 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The new fatalities pushed the nationwide death toll to 5,28,655.

The active caseload stood at 38,293, accounting for 0.09 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 5,069 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,40,24,164. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.73 per cent.

The country's daily and weekly positivity rates were 1.29 per cent and 1.39 per cent, respectively.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,95,416 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.53 crore.

As of Saturday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 218.68 crore.

Over 4.10 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

--IANS

avr/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Coronavirus

First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 11:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU