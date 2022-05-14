Mumbai sees 131 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1 death, 171 recoveries: BMC Official

on Saturday reported 131 COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the tally to 10,61,463 and the toll to 19,565, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

The recovery count increased by 171 during the day to touch 10,41,041, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 857, he said.

So far, 1,70,03,650 samples have been examined in Mumbai, including 8,934 in the last 24 hours, the official added.

As per data, Mumbai's recovery rate is 98 per cent and the caseload doubling rate stands at 5,556 days.

