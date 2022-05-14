Odisha reports 18 new Covid-19 cases, no fatalities in over 10 days

recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the Health Department said.

The toll remained at 9,126 as no new fatality was recorded for the 11th successive day, it said.

There are 131 active cases, while eight more patients have recovered from the disease, it added.

The new cases were detected after testing 15,049 samples, recording a positivity rate of 0.13 per cent.

The state had logged 19 cases on Friday.

has so far reported 12,88,290 cases.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)