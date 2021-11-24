Mumbai sees 258 fresh coronavirus cases, four deaths in a day

-
The financial capital on Wednesday reported 258 new coronavirus positive cases and four fatalities, taking the tally to 7,61,776 and the toll to 16,315, a civic official said.
After reporting less than 200 cases for two consecutive days, Mumbai saw a marginal rise in infections and fatalities on Wednesday. On November 22, the megapolis had recorded 196 cases and one COVID-19 death.
With 37,808 new tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Mumbai went up to 1,22,32,780, he said.
Mumbai is now left with 2,353 active cases after 287 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,40,547.
Mumbai's average recovery rate is 97 per cent. The average doubling rate of cases is 2,585 days. The average growth rate of cases stood at 0.03 per cent for the period between November 17 to November 23, the official said.
Currently, 12 buildings in Mumbai remained sealed after new cases were reported. The city continues to remain free of containment zones in slums and chawls since mid-August.
