Mumbai to Pune in 25 mins? Maharashta govt looks at new high-tech system

The travel time between Mumbai and Pune, which now is around four hours, will get reduced to just 25 minutes if a being explored by the government is implemented.

The government is exploring the to drastically cut the travel time between the two key cities, located around 200km away from each other. It has approached a US-based firm, Virgin HyperloopOne, for the modern train project.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, currently in the US, visited the test site in Nevada and met the company's CEO and board member, Rob Lloyd, a statement from the CMO said.

The Government of is exploring this (hyperloop) for the with an aim to reduce the travel time between them to just 25 minutes, said the statement.

plans to send engineers to Pune shortly to conduct a study, it said.

The Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA) has identified a 15-km long demonstration track for hyperloop.

It is noteworthy that 70 per cent of materials and components required for hyperloop can be sourced within itself, the statement added.

founder-chairman had announced a framework agreement for the project in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and during his visit to Mumbai for the 'Magnetic Maharashtra' conclave held in February.

The company recently completed a pre-feasibility study for the

The electric efficient hyperloop system will ease expressway congestion and reduce greenhouse gas emissions up to 1,50,000 ton annually, the statement added.