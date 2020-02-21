Muslims should have been sent to Pakistan in 1947, says Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, known for making controversial statements, has said Muslims should have been sent to Pakistan in 1947.

"It is the time to commit ourselves to the nation. Before 1947, (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah pushed for an Islamic nation. It was a big lapse by our ancestors that we're paying the price for. If at that time Muslim brothers had been sent there and Hindus brought here, we wouldn't be in this situation. If Bharatvanshis don't get shelter here where will they go?" NDTV quoted Singh as saying.

The Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries minister's comment came in the wake of nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

This is not the first time has made controversial comments,

Just four days ago, Singh was reportedly summoned by BJP chief JP Nadda over his comment alleging that the Islamic seminary Deoband in Uttar Pradesh is an "aatankvaad ki Gangotri (fountainhead of terrorism)".

Singh had on Sunday came out with another controversial statement claiming that the forefathers of AIMIM leader and Telangana MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi were "looters" who built the Red Fort.