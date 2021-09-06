Must congratulate all participants in Tokyo Paralympics: Rahul Gandhi

-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that as the Tokyo Paralympics come to an end and winners are celebrated, all participants who gave their best must be congratulated.
India's paralympians had an epoch-making campaign at the Tokyo Games where an unparalleled 19 medals, including five gold, helped them sign off 24th in the overall tally -- the highest ever.
The tally also included eight silver and six bronze medals but most importantly, it was a performance during which history was scripted almost everyday with the contingent living up to the 'Spirit in Motion' motto of the Games.
"As #TokyoParalympics come to an end and we celebrate the winners, we must congratulate all participants who gave their best, even if they didn't win a medal," Gandhi tweeted.
"India is about embracing everyone- those who win and those who don't. It's your hard work and intentions that matter," he said.
