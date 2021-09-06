Internet services on mobile devices restored in 8 districts of Kashmir

-
ALSO READ
Weekend Covid curfew lifted from eight districts, restrictions eased in J-K
Facebook expands affordable and fast access to internet in India
India's active Internet population to hit 900 million by 2025: Report
Kashmir: Restrictions on assembly of people, internet snapped again
JD(U) demands restoration of statehood before holding Assembly polls in J&K
-
The internet services on mobile devices were restored in eight of the 10 districts in the Kashmir valley on Monday, police said.
Voice call and internet services, except the lease lines, were snapped late on Wednesday night, hours after death of hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani at his Hyderpora residence.
The mobile internet services were restored in all districts of the valley Monday except Srinagar and Budgam districts around 7 pm, a police official said.
The suspension of these services in Srinagar and Budgam districts will be reviewed on Tuesday, police said.
While voice call and internet services on broadband and fibre platforms were restored on Friday night, the internet services on mobile devices remained suspended till Monday.
"Mobile internet will be open shortly today by 7 pm in all districts except Srinagar & Budgam. Will review about Srinagar & Budgam tomorrow afternoon," Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar tweeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU