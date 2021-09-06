Internet services on mobile devices restored in 8 districts of Kashmir

The internet services on mobile devices were restored in eight of the 10 districts in the valley on Monday, police said.

Voice call and internet services, except the lease lines, were snapped late on Wednesday night, hours after death of hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani at his Hyderpora residence.

The mobile internet services were restored in all districts of the valley Monday except Srinagar and Budgam districts around 7 pm, a police official said.

The suspension of these services in Srinagar and Budgam districts will be reviewed on Tuesday, police said.

While voice call and internet services on broadband and fibre platforms were restored on Friday night, the internet services on mobile devices remained suspended till Monday.

"Mobile internet will be open shortly today by 7 pm in all districts except Srinagar & Budgam. Will review about Srinagar & Budgam tomorrow afternoon," Inspector General of Police, zone, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

