Crime graph higher in Odisha during Covid-19 pandemic, says minister

The crime graph rose in Odisha despite a series of lockdowns, shutdowns and curfew for over one- and-half years during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odisha Assembly was informed on Monday.
There was an increase in the number of rapes, murders and other cognisable offences, Minister of state for Home, D S Mishra said in reply to a question raised by Congress legislator S Saluja.
The minister said 1.34 lakh criminal cases had been registered in 2020, against 1.21 lakh in 2019. By June 2021, as many as 1,563 rape cases have been registered at police stations across the state, of which about half (786) involved minor girls.
Odisha also recorded 4,949 cases of sexual assault till June this year. In 2019, the figure was 6,848 and it had risen to 7,937 in 2020.
Till June this year, 184 dowry deaths were reported in the state, the minister informed, noting that such cases numbered 311 in 2020 and 278 in 2019.
Similarly, the number of murder cases registered in the state till June 2021 was 782, against 1,470 in 2020, and 1,356 in 2019, the minister said.
In 2020, Ganjam district police had registered the highest number of criminal cases at 7,858, followed by the Bhubaneswar police district (7,674) and Angul police district (7,024).
Satya Narayan Pradhan, an MLA of the ruling BJD, expressed concern over the worsening law and situation in Nayagarh district in particular and blamed it on the large vacancy in the police force.
The minister also informed the House that 11,456 posts of different ranks of police were lying vacant against the sanctioned strength of 67,671 in the Odisha Police.
Mishra said that out of the total 20 sanctioned posts of DIG, 13 are vacant. Similarly, 15 posts of SP (Superintendent of Police), out of sanctioned 63 posts, are lying vacant at present.
According to Mishra, 248 inspectors' posts are vacant as there are 829 inspectors against the sanctioned strength of 1,077 in the state.
Keeping in view the concerns expressed by about 40 MLAs over the large number of vacancies in the police, Speaker SN Patro in a ruling asked the Minister of State (Home) to hold discussions with the Director General (DG) of Police, DIG (Crime Branch) and Secretary, Home Department to review the proposals for setting up new police stations and outposts.
As per the direction of the Speaker, the MoS, Home will brief the House on his discussion with the senior officers.
BJP member Mukesh Mahaling said the minister's revelation on the crime graph itself speaks about the law and order in the state.
Senior Congress member Suresh Routray also expressed concern and said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik himself is in charge of the Home department.
The chief minister should ensure measures to curb the rising crimes across the state, including cybercrimes, circulation of contraband items, and atrocities against women, particularly minors, he said.
