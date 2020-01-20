Muzaffarpur case: Brajesh Thakur, 18 others convicted under POCSO, gangrape

A Delhi court Monday convicted Brajesh Thakur and 18 others for sexual and physical assault on several girls in a Muzaffarpur shelter home.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha convicted Thakur for aggravated sexual assault under POCSO Act and gang rape.

The court acquitted one of the accused in the case.

The shelter home was run by Thakur, former MLA of Bihar People's Party (BPP).

The accused included 12 men and eight women.

The matter had come to light after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) submitted a report to the Bihar government on May 26, 2018, highlighting the sexual abuse of minor girls in the shelter home for the first time.