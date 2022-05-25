Nadda meets union ministers to discuss plan to mark 8 years of Modi govt

BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday deliberated with Union ministers on the party's planned outreach exercise to mark eight years of the government.

The meeting also discussed details of the ministers' visits to different parts of the country as part of the exercise.

Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani and Kiren Rijiju were among those who attended the meeting, which concluded with a speech by former BJP chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP will celebrate the Modi government's anniversary from May 30 to June 15 on the theme of 'Sewa, Sushashan and Gareeb Kalyan' (service, good governance and welfare of poor).

In the recent meeting of its office-bearers in Jaipur, the BJP had announced that all Union ministers would visit different areas across the country to mark eight years of the government and take feedback from people on various welfare schemes.

During their visits, the ministers will interact with the poor and the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.

