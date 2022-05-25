Nadda meets union ministers to discuss plan to mark 8 years of Modi govt

-
ALSO READ
Bommai meets Nadda, discusses Karnataka political developments
Andhra Pradesh Cabinet reconstituted, 25 ministers sworn-in
Nadda to visit farmer-dominated Hanumangarh, Sriganganagar on May 10-11
Karnataka CM Bommai meets Amit Shah, raises hope of cabinet changes
Rs 1,711 cr earmarked for union cabinet, ministers salaries, travel, others
-
BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday deliberated with Union ministers on the party's planned outreach exercise to mark eight years of the Narendra Modi government.
The meeting also discussed details of the ministers' visits to different parts of the country as part of the exercise.
Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani and Kiren Rijiju were among those who attended the meeting, which concluded with a speech by former BJP chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The BJP will celebrate the Modi government's anniversary from May 30 to June 15 on the theme of 'Sewa, Sushashan and Gareeb Kalyan' (service, good governance and welfare of poor).
In the recent meeting of its office-bearers in Jaipur, the BJP had announced that all Union ministers would visit different areas across the country to mark eight years of the Narendra Modi government and take feedback from people on various welfare schemes.
During their visits, the ministers will interact with the poor and the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU