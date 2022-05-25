EV charging, battery swapping units to be everywhere in Delhi: Minister

-
ALSO READ
Does draft battery-swapping policy address all concerns of the industry?
What is battery swapping or battery-as-a-service?
TMS Ep157: Battery-swapping, Sumant Sinha, Fed's rate hike, in-flight WiFi
Will battery swapping catapult EVs into the mainstream?
Work on installing 100 EV charging stations in Delhi nearing end: Officials
-
There will be no shortage of charging stations for electric vehicles in the national capital, Industries minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday announcing three such facilities will be set up by Kejriwal government in industrial areas of the city.
Battery swapping stations will also be set up to simplify the system of replacing the discharged battery of the e-vehicle with a fully charged battery, an official statement said.
The three charging and battery swapping stations will be built in Patparganj, Bawana Industrial Area Sector-5 and Narela Sector-B, it said.
"Just as petrol pumps are seen everywhere, EV charging and swapping stations will also be seen everywhere in the coming times," the minister said.
The Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) Board in a meeting decided to set up the charging stations. The sites have been identified by DSIIDC and charging and swapping stations will be installed by Delhi Transco Limited (DTL), the statement said.
"Kejriwal government is working round the clock in the direction of making Delhi electric vehicle capital of the country. Focus is being laid on strengthening the Electric Vehicle infrastructure," Jain said.
The DSIIDC Board also decided for maintenance of drains and roads in Mangolpuri Industrial Area.
Jain said that the Delhi government is committed to promote industrial development and ease of doing business. The aim of the government is to revive the industries affected due to COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to create new employment opportunities for the youth, he said.
Delhi government will work towards making Mangolpuri Industrial Area Phase-1 green and clean. In addition, sewage, general effluent treatment plants, industrial waste disposal systems and roads will also be improved, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU