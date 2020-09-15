Nagaland CM meets Rajnath Singh, seeks support for Ceithu Airport at Kohima

-
ALSO READ
Nagaland announces further relaxations in Covid-related restrictions
Establish sainik school in Chambal: Shivraj Chouhan to Rajnath Singh
Neiphiu Rio stresses on conclusion of Naga political issue in I-Day speech
Nagaland BCC warns against Chinese cult 'Church of Almighty God'
Nagaland reports highest single-day spike of 310 coronvirus cases
-
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and sought his support for Ceithu Airport at Kohima in view of its strategic importance.
"I sought his support for Ceithu Airport Kohima in view of its strategic importance. Also, discussed early completion of Bokajan-Botsa Road under Border Roads Organisation," the Nagaland Chief Minister tweeted.
On Monday, Rajnath also met Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and other state officials and held a detailed discussion on various important matters relating to the state.
These meetings came ahead of the Defence Minister statement's on the 'Developments on our borders in Ladakh' at the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU