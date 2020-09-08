Nagaland coronavirus update: State reports 173 recoveries, 42 new cases

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Oxford University hoping to get the Covid-19 vaccine ready by September
Our health systems vulnerable to pandemics: G20 countries on Covid-19
Collect nasal samples for Covid test before moving bodies to mortuary: ICMR
Union group of ministers meeting over Covid-19 underway at Health Ministry
-
Altogether 173 patients recovered
from COVID-19 on Monday taking the total number of people who have been cured of the disease in Nagaland to 3,674, a health department official said.
The recovery rate of Nagaland also improved to 87.06 per cent from 83.80 per cent on Sunday.
The state also detected 42 new coronavirus cases and the tally went up to 4,220.
Thirty-six of the fresh infections were reported from Dimapur and six from Kohima, Additional Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Denis Hangsing, said.
The number of actives cases in the state is now 525. Ten COVID-19 patients have died so far and 11 migrated to other states, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU