Nagaland coronavirus update: State reports 173 recoveries, 42 new cases

Altogether 173 patients recovered from Covid-19 on Monday taking the total number of people who have been cured of the disease in Nagaland to 3,674

Press Trust of India  |  Kohima 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Altogether 173 patients recovered

from COVID-19 on Monday taking the total number of people who have been cured of the disease in Nagaland to 3,674, a health department official said.

The recovery rate of Nagaland also improved to 87.06 per cent from 83.80 per cent on Sunday.

The state also detected 42 new coronavirus cases and the tally went up to 4,220.

Thirty-six of the fresh infections were reported from Dimapur and six from Kohima, Additional Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Denis Hangsing, said.

The number of actives cases in the state is now 525. Ten COVID-19 patients have died so far and 11 migrated to other states, he said.

First Published: Tue, September 08 2020. 06:28 IST

