Nagaland coronavirus update: State reports 173 recoveries, 42 new cases

from COVID-19 on Monday taking the total number of people who have been cured of the disease in to 3,674, a health department official said.

The recovery rate of also improved to 87.06 per cent from 83.80 per cent on Sunday.

The state also detected 42 new cases and the tally went up to 4,220.

Thirty-six of the fresh infections were reported from Dimapur and six from Kohima, Additional Director of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Denis Hangsing, said.

The number of actives cases in the state is now 525. Ten COVID-19 patients have died so far and 11 migrated to other states, he said.

