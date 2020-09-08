Ahmedabad coronavirus update: City's case count reaches 32,696; three die

The COVID-19 tally in district rose to 32,696 on Monday with addition of 172 new cases, health department said.

With three persons succumbing to the infection, the toll went up to 1,753, it said.

A total of 81 patients were discharged in the day, including 64 in and 17 in rural areas, raising the number of recoveries to 26,929, the department said.

149 of the 172 cases were reported from city while rural parts added 23 patients.

All the three fatalities occurred in the city.

Meanwhile, 1,057 of 1,441 beds in private hospitals requisitioned by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation for the treatment of COVID-19 patients remained occupied as on Sunday evening, as per the data shared by the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association.

Total number of COVID-19 cases in rural Ahmedabad rose to 1,937 with 23 new cases in the day.

1,775 of 1,937 patients have recovered so far.

