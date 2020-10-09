Nagaland coronavirus update: State reports 21 new Covid-19 cases

Twenty-one new COVID-19 cases were reported in on Thursday.

Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said of the new cases, Kohima reported 17 cases while two cases were reported from Dimapur. Phek and Mon each reported one case of COVID-19.

Out of the 66 patients discharged in the state, 59 were discharged in Kohima while seven patients were discharged in Dimapur.

The Minister lauded the frontline workers and Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) team for their efforts in fighting against the disease.

