JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

West Bengal coroanvirus update: 61 Covid-19 deaths, 3,177 new cases

Coronavirus LIVE: Section 144 in Rajasthan; schools to open in some states
Business Standard

Nagaland coronavirus update: State reports 59 fresh Covid-19 cases

Nagaland reported 59 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday taking the state's infection tally to 5,451

Topics
Coronavirus | Nagaland

Press Trust of India  |  Kohima 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Nagaland reported 59 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday taking the state's infection tally to 5,451.

"Out of 562 (test) results received, 59 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed -- 45 in Dimapur and 14 in Kohima," Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said on Twitter.

Seventy-eight people recovered from the disease on Sunday, he said. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 77.56 per cent.

The active cases in the state stood at 1,184.

Fifteen people have died of the disease in Nagaland so far, while the fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 5,451.

Of the total coronavirus cases in Nagaland, 2,550 are armed force personnel and 1,444 are people who returned to the state from outside, an official said.

The state has so far tested 73,611 samples for COVID- 19, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 21 2020. 06:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU