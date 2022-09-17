Namibian cheetahs arrive in India, PM releases 8 at MP's Kuno National Park

Prime Minister released 8 cheetahs at the Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday. These felines were brought in the country from Namibia, as part of the programme Project Cheetah to reintroduce the species in India, 7 decades after it was declared extinct in the country.

“Project Cheetah, under which the cheetahs were reintroduced in the country after they became extinct seven decades ago, is our endeavour towards environment and wildlife conservation,” PM Modi said in an address to the nation following the release of cheetahs into quarantine enclosures.

“Decades ago, the age-old link of biodiversity that was broken, and had become extinct, today we have a chance to reconnect it,” Modi said in his address. “I would also say that along with these Cheetahs, the nature loving consciousness of India has also awakened with full force” Modi said, adding that when cheetahs run again in Kuno National Park, the grassland ecosystem will be restored, and biodiversity will increase further.

Modi also highlighted the government's efforts in restoring the ecological balance without hampering the economic development. "Nature and environment, animals and birds, for India is not just about sustainability and security. For us, it is also the basis of our sensibility and spirituality. Today, India of the 21st century is giving a message to the world that economy and ecology are not conflicting fields," PM Modi said. “On one hand, we are included in the fastest growing economies of the world, at the same time the forest areas of the country are also expanding rapidly,” he added.

Stating that even though cheetahs had become extinct from India in 1952, no meaningful effort was made to rehabilitate them for the past seven decades, Modi further said that in the Azadi Ka Amit Mahotsav, the country has started to rehabilitate cheetahs with new energy. “Amrit has the power to revive even the dead,” Modi said.

He mentioned how India will try its best to follow international guidelines in nurturing them. He thanked the government of for its assistance in the project. "I thank our friendly country and the government there, with whose cooperation the cheetahs have returned to Indian soil after decades," he said in his speech. The wild cats will remain in the enclosure, which is 10 kms wide, for a month.

Mentioning the mantra of LiFE i.e., Lifestyle for the Environment , and the efforts of the International Solar Alliance, Modi said that India is giving a platform to the world. The PM has announced LIFE as one of India's climate commitments at the COP26 in the UK, last year. It is also part of India's nationally determined commitments (NDCs) submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention for Climate Change (UNFCC) as part of its climate commitments.

The prime minister stressed that the time has arrived when we need to assess global challenges as our own individual challenges and a small change in our lives can become a basis for the future of the whole earth. “I am sure that India's efforts and traditions will guide the entire humanity in this direction, and give strength to the dream of a better world”, he said.

He added, children will not have to go through this irony (of not seeing Cheetahs in India) in the years to come. "I am sure they will be able to see the Cheetah running in their own country, in Kuno National Park. Today a big void in our forest and life is being filled through the cheetah.” Appealing for patience from the public before visiting cheetahs, Modi said, “People should wait for a few months to see these Cheetahs. They have come as guests, unaware of this area. For them to be able to make Kuno National Park their home, we'll have to give these Cheetahs a few months' time,” Modi said.