JUST IN
Indian Judiciary can never be forced to play roles of Oppn party: Rijiju
Karnataka govt calls meeting with experts to discuss Influenza A subtype
Big fish cannot ignore political stature of Manjhi, Chirag Paswan
Odisha CM unveils Biju Patnaik's iconic Dakota aircraft for public display
Judiciary dealt with attempts at interference appropriately: Ex-CJI Lalit
Rajnath to address Naval Commanders conference onboard INS Vikrant Monday
Urination incident on American Airline NY-Delhi flight, action being taken
Govt to come up with control orders to stop sub-standard goods' import
BJP falls back on Yediyurappa, makes him 'mascot' for Assembly polls
Earthquake of 3.9 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
PM Modi to address webinar on 'Health and Medical Research' on Monday
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Nano DAP important step towards making life easier for farmers: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday that the approval of nano DAP fertiliser is an important step towards making life easier for farmers.

Topics
farmers | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi, Narendra Modi
Photo: Bloomberg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday that the approval of nano DAP fertiliser is an important step towards making life easier for farmers.

He was replying to a tweet from Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who had announced the government's nod to the launch of nano liquid DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) fertiliser. It is a big step towards self-reliance in fertilisers, he had said.

Fertiliser cooperative IFFCO, which introduced nano liquid urea in 2021, on Friday announced that the government has approved the launch of its nano DAP fertiliser in the market.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on farmers

First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 14:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU