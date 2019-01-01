Urjit Patel's resignation to Ram temple: PM Modi speaks on key issues

From to Lok Sabha Elections 2019, PM Narendra Modi, in an interview with news agency ANI, spoke on many issues. Here are highlights of what he said.

Modi on loan waivers: Dubbing the loan waivers announced by the Congress governments as "political stunts", he asserted that a majority of farmers do not benefit from these "misleading" announcements as only a few of them take loans from banks.

"These are political stunts," Modi said.

On Urjit Patel’s resignation as RBI governor: "The governor himself requested (to resign) because of personal reasons. I am revealing for the first time, he was telling me about this for the past 6-7 months before his resignation. He gave it even in writing. He wrote to me personally," said Modi.

The government issued an ordinance against triple talaq because it is a matter of gender equality, but the Supreme Court’s decision to allow women at Kerala’s Sabarimala temple needs to be “debated”.

On ’Mahagathbandhan’: The 2019 Lok Sabha elections will be a "public versus coalition" contest, Narendra Modi said on Tuesday while ridiculing the alliance proposed to be formed by anti-BJP parties.

He expressed confidence that the people will again repose faith in the BJP considering the work done by his government over the last four and a half years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made it clear that any decision on bringing an ordinance on building a Ram in Ayodhya temple can be considered only after the judicial process gets over.

Modi suggested that the judicial process was being slowed down because lawyers representing the Congress party were creating "obstacles" in the Supreme Court.

On Surgical strike: "Come back before sunrise, irrespective of the success or failure of the mission". This was the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Indian Army Special Forces' commandos who went across the Line of Control (LoC) on September 28, 2016 to carry out surgical strikes at terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir

