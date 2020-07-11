Narendra Modi scared of disclosing who donated to PM Cares: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader on Saturday wondered why Prime Minister was not sharing details of those who have donated money to the and asked if he was "scared" of doing so.

He claimed everyone knows that like Huawei, Xiaomi, and have donated to the PM Cares Fund, set up to fight Covid-19.

"Why is the PM so scared of disclosing the names of those who donated money to him for PM Cares? Everyone knows Huawei, Xiaomi, and gave money. Why doesn't he share the details," he asked on Twitter.

The former Congress chief tagged a media report that claimed BJP MPs blocked a Parliament panel's move to review the

Gandhi and the Congress party have been demanding that the be audited for the money received by it from the public.

He had raised the issue in the meeting of party MPs with Congress president Sonia Gandhi earlier during the day, saying since the fund received money from the public, it should come under audit and review.