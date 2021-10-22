- Stocks to Watch: RIL, ICICI Bank, PSBs, Tata Consumer, IEX, Yes Bank, Zee
MARKET LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty reclaims 18,200 in pre-open
Narendra Modi speech LIVE: PM to address the nation at 10 am today
PM Modi speech LIVE: PM Modi's address comes a day after the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses crossed one billion in India. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech
Coronavirus | Narendra Modi | Coronavirus Vaccine
India celebrates 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses mark. Photo: Reuters
PM Modi address LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am today, his office said.
He is speaking a day after Covid-19 vaccine doses crossed the landmark figure of one billion in India.
Modi, in an opinion piece on Friday, described India's Covid-19 vaccination as a journey from "anxiety to assurance" that has made the country emerge stronger. He credited its success to people's trust in the vaccines despite "various efforts to create mistrust and panic".
Stay tuned for LIVE updates on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech
