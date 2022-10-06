JUST IN
PM lauds collective commitment of all Indians to strengthen Nari Shakti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the collective commitments of 130 crore Indians to strengthen Nari Shakti, stated Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday

Narendra Modi | women empowerment | Indian women

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the collective commitments of 130 crore Indians to strengthen Nari Shakti, stated Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday.

Quoting a tweet by Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani on India registering a decline in female infant mortality rate, the Prime Minister tweeted, "This is a great sign, reflective of the collective commitment of 130 crore Indians to strengthen our Nari Shakti."

Earlier on Wednesday, citing a media report, Smriti Irani tweeted, "India registers a decline in the female infant mortality rate."

"Efforts towards Beti Bachao Beti Padhao through an integrated approach encompassing advocacy, healthcare and education are breaking the gender bias and resulting in improved numbers across all parameters," Irani added.

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 09:55 IST

