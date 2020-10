Water on Moon: Nasa confirms first direct evidence; see in pictures

"Prior to the SOFIA observations, we knew there was some kind of hydration," said Casey Honniball, the lead author who published the results from her graduate thesis work at the University of Hawaii at Manoa in Honolulu. "But we didn't know how much, if any, was actually water molecules - like we drink every day - or something more like drain cleaner."

SOFIA offered a new means of looking at the Moon, said. Flying at altitudes of up to 45,000 feet, this modified Boeing 747SP jetliner with a 106-inch diameter telescope reaches above 99 per cent of the water vapor in Earth's atmosphere to get a clearer view of the infrared universe. Using its Faint Object infraRed Camera for the SOFIA Telescope (FORCAST), SOFIA was able to pick up the specific wavelength unique to water molecules, at 6.1 microns, and discovered a relatively surprising concentration in sunny Clavius Crater.

