JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Science and Environment

It's right there: Nasa discovers water on Moon's crater visible from Earth
Business Standard

Water on Moon: Nasa confirms first direct evidence; see in pictures

The discovery indicates that water may be distributed across the lunar surface, and not limited to cold, shadowed places

Topics
Water on moon | NASA | NASA moon mission

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Water on Moon

Water on Moon
1 / 5
Photo: NASA

The NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) has confirmed, for the first time, water on the sunlit surface of the Moon. This discovery indicates that water may be distributed across the lunar surface, and not limited to cold, shadowed places, according to a statement by NASA.

Scientists' Take

Scientists' Take
2 / 5
Photo: NASA

Scientists believe that the majority of the water detected must be stored within glasses or in voids between grains sheltered from the harsh environment, allowing the water to remain on the lunar surface. 

About SOFIA, world’s largest flying observatory

About SOFIA, world's largest flying observatory
3 / 5
Photo: NASA

SOFIA offered a new means of looking at the Moon, NASA said. Flying at altitudes of up to 45,000 feet, this modified Boeing 747SP jetliner with a 106-inch diameter telescope reaches above 99 per cent of the water vapor in Earth's atmosphere to get a clearer view of the infrared universe. Using its Faint Object infraRed Camera for the SOFIA Telescope (FORCAST), SOFIA was able to pick up the specific wavelength unique to water molecules, at 6.1 microns, and discovered a relatively surprising concentration in sunny Clavius Crater.

 

Sahara Desert Theory

Sahara Desert Theory
4 / 5
Moon as seen from Earth's orbit. Photo: NASA

In comparison, the Sahara desert has 100 times the amount of water than what SOFIA detected in the lunar soil, the statement read. Despite the small amounts, the discovery raises new questions about how water is created and how it persists on the harsh, airless lunar surface.

The Lead Author

The Lead Author
5 / 5
Photo: NASA

"Prior to the SOFIA observations, we knew there was some kind of hydration," said Casey Honniball, the lead author who published the results from her graduate thesis work at the University of Hawaii at Manoa in Honolulu. "But we didn't know how much, if any, was actually water molecules - like we drink every day - or something more like drain cleaner."


Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, October 27 2020. 09:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.