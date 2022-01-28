Nashik sees 2,696 fresh coronavirus cases, five deaths; 2,900 recover

JUST IN
Covid-19: Himachal Pradesh reports 10 more cases of Omicron variant

Press Trust of India 

The COVID-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra reached 4,61,984 on Friday after 2,696 cases were detected, while the death of five patients took the toll to 8,797, an official said.
So far, 4,36,115 people have recovered, including 2,900 during the day, leaving the district with an active tally of 17,972, he said.

First Published: Fri, January 28 2022. 21:53 IST

