National Security Act invoked against murder accused in UP's Bahraich

-
A man accused of abduction and murder of a 12-year-old boy in Bahraich in October last year, has now been booked under the National Security Act (NSA).
Under the NSA, a person can be detained for up to 12 months without a charge. A person can be held for 10 days without being told of the charges against them.
The accused, Hasan Mohammed, had kidnapped a 12-year-old boy for ransom, murdered him and dumped his body in Shravasti district.
Superintendent of Police, Bahraich, Vipin Mishra, said that NSA was invoked on Saturday against the accused following the approval of the district magistrate.
He said that the police had recorded statements of eye-witnesses and gathered evidence on the role of the accused, who was arrested along with his son, Kalim, 48 hours after the body was found.
"We filed the charge sheet on November 22 last year and collated forensic details a few weeks back," said Mishra.
Kalim was selling 'biryani' in Mumbai, but was forced to return to his Bahraich home after the Covid-triggered lockdown came into force.
"He tried to revive his business in his village, but failed. He was in heavy debt and then Kalim planned, with his father, Hasan, to kidnap a 12-year-old boy for ransom," the officer said.
On October 29, Majholi police received a complaint about a 12-year-old boy of a contractor who had gone missing.
A case of kidnapping was registered, but his body was found the next day.
Later, a neighbour of the missing child told police that the father-son duo of Hasan and Kalim had murdered the boy and dumped him in Shravasti district.
Police booked Hasan, wife Ayesha, son Kalim, and his relatives, Israr Khan, Tahira, and Rabiya under SC/ST Act, kidnapping, murder and criminal conspiracy.
IANS
amita/dpb
