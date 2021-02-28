Odisha: Covid test mandatory for passengers arriving from 5 states

-
Odisha government on Saturday made the COVID-19 test mandatory for passengers arriving from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh.
"Passengers arriving from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh will undergo screening tests at the airport in Odisha," said Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das.
"If found symptomatic, they will undergo an antigen test. Those testing COVID positive will be kept under isolation," he informed.
On February 24, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) deputed high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir for supporting them in public health measures for targeted COVID response and management.
According to the official release, the three-member multidisciplinary teams will work closely with the states and UT administration and ascertain the reasons for the recent surge in the number of COVID19 cases.
They will also coordinate with health authorities of the states and UT for requisite COVID19 control measures to break the chain of transmission.
The health ministry has advised states and UTs for regular critical review of the emerging situation with concerned district officials to ensure that gains made so far in COVID management are not lost.
