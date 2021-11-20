Navjot Sidhu reaches Kartarpur Corridor to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib

-
ALSO READ
Punjab BJP leaders meet PM Modi, seek reopening of Kartarpur corridor
Punjab BJP leaders leave for Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur
Guru Nanak's vision of compassion, inclusive society inspires us: PM Modi
Pak govt hails Navjot Singh Sidhu's role in opening of Kartarpur corridor
Guru Nanak Dev symbol of justice, righteousness, compassion: Amit Shah
-
Punjab Pradesh Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday reached the integrated check post of the Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan.
His visit comes after a fresh tussle erupted in Punjab Congress following the exclusion of Sidhu's name from Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led delegation comprising of state cabinet ministers that visited the Kartarpur Sahib on Thursday.
The Kartarpur Corridor, which links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district, reopened on Wednesday.
In a major decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government decided to re-open the Kartarpur corridor from November 17. It was closed in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The visa-free 4.7-kilometre long corridor joins the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. It became operational in 2019.
Earlier, Imran Khan government of Pakistan praised cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu for his role in the opening of the corridor to Sikh pilgrimage site Kartarpur Sahib between the two countries.
The relationship between Imran Khan and Sidhu came to the limelight in 2018 when the latter attended the oath-taking ceremony of Pakistan PM.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU