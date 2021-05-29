Navy amps up relief efforts at cyclone affected areas in Odisha's Balasore

-
Indian Navy relief teams deployed at Odisha's Balasore scaled up their efforts on Friday in coordination with the state authorities to provide assistance and render help to the affected population in the interior and adjacent fishing villages of the district.
The community kitchen provided over 1,500 cooked meals in fishing villages of Gokulur, Taliboral, Sirsapoda, Haripur, Bathrismania, Bodhigadiya, Nadchowk, Baulabani, Badadio, Balramgadi, and Dassipur. Packed meals were distributed with the help of the local Sarpanch on two-wheelers in absence of proper access roads.
Nearly 400 packets of food provision and 300 clothing packets were also distributed at Kassafal gram panchayat and Talasari village with assistance from local ex-servicemen.
Helicopters from the four naval ships anchored off Bhadrak's Dhamra port were also mobilised to supply 1,500 food provision packets to the Indian Navy's relief team deployed at ITR Balasore for distribution.
