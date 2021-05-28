BJP-ruled states opposed Covid supplies' tax-relief proposal : Sisodia

-
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday that many finance ministers of BJP-ruled states strongly protested the proposal put up by Delhi to make essential coronavirus supplies tax-free.
The GST Council, which met on Friday for its first meeting in nearly seven months, left taxes on COVID-19 vaccines and medical supplies unchanged, but exempted duty on import of a medicine used for treatment of black fungus.
"Put up a proposal before GST Council to make COVID-19 vaccines, oxygen cylinders, concentrators, PPE kits, sanitisers, masks, testing kits etc tax-free," Sisodia, who is also the Delhi finance minister, tweeted.
"Punjab, West Bengal, Kerala and many other states also did the same," he said. "However, finance ministers from the BJP strongly protested against it."
During a press briefing after the meeting, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the GST Council decided to waive the integrated goods and services tax on free Covid-related supplies imported from abroad.
