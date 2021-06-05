Navy teams deployed in K'taka to ensure functioning of Covid hospitals

-
The Indian Navy on Friday informed that the naval teams for the Karnataka Naval Area have been deployed to ensure sustained functioning of medical Oxygen infrastructure at designated COVID-19 hospitals in all 12 Talukas of Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka over the past one month.
According to the Indian Navy, the initiative has been taken as part of the ongoing assistance to the state administration by the Indian Navy for COVID-19 management amongst the civilian population.
"In early May, the teams undertook an audit and functional checks of Oxygen system at 23 hospitals in Uttara Kannada district. Over the past three weeks, specialist personnel of Indian Navy have attended to defects including leakages in Oxygen distribution systems at various hospitals in the district," the navy said.
Defects in Oxygen lines at Taluk hospitals Bhatkal, Yellapur, Siddapur and four hospitals of Sirsi were identified and repaired in a timely manner to ensure the continuous flow of Oxygen to COVID-19 patients.
The efforts of the Naval teams from the Karnataka Naval Area have contributed to the overall effort of state administration in ensuring sustained availability of Oxygen in rural areas of the State.
