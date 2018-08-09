NBCC anti-graft chief gets extension after clean chit to his PSU boss

JUST IN
Over 12,000 trees cut in Delhi for govt projects in last 3 years: Govt
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Anoop Kumar Mittal, NBCC Chairman and Managing Director

The government extended on Thursday by an year the tenure of anti-corruption chief of Navratna PSU NBCC, Sanjiv Swarup, within months of he giving clean chit to the public sector undertaking CMD A K Mittal in a CBI case related to redevelopment project of 'Pragati Maidan'.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service of Swarup, a 1982 batch officer of Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE), as the CVO of the NBCC upto August 2, 2019, a Personnel Ministry order said.

He has also been given additional charge of the post of Chief Vigilance Officer, who acts as distant arm of Central Vigilance Commission to check corruption, of the Hindustan Steelworks Construction Company Ltd, Kolkata, it said.
 

Mittal, CMD of the National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC), was named in an FIR filed by the CBI in about Rs 2,100 crore Pragati Maidan redevelopment project.

The vigilance department of the state-owned real estate company informed its Board at a meeting on March 8 that the CBI chargesheet failed to establish any charges against Mittal.
First Published: Thu, August 09 2018. 23:16 IST

