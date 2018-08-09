R Madhavan appointed CMD of state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

R Madhavan, presently executive director at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, has been appointed chairman and managing director of the state-run behemoth, officials said.

He will take charge of the top post when incumbent T Suvarna Raju retires on August 31, they said.

At present, Madhavan looks after operation of HAL's accessories division in Lucknow.

Raju was appointed as chairman of the company with effect from March 5, 2015. Subsequently, he was re-designated as chairman and managing director of HAL on April 1, 2015.