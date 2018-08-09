JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India, US in touch over republic Day invite to Donald Trump: Report
Business Standard

R Madhavan appointed CMD of state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

He will take charge of the top post when incumbent T Suvarna Raju retires on August 31

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Representative Image. (Photo: Wikicommons)
Representative Image. (Photo: Wikicommons)

R Madhavan, presently executive director at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, has been appointed chairman and managing director of the state-run aerospace behemoth, officials said.

He will take charge of the top post when incumbent T Suvarna Raju retires on August 31, they said.

At present, Madhavan looks after operation of HAL's accessories division in Lucknow.

Raju was appointed as chairman of the company with effect from March 5, 2015. Subsequently, he was re-designated as chairman and managing director of HAL on April 1, 2015.
First Published: Thu, August 09 2018. 22:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements