R Madhavan appointed CMD of state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

-
ALSO READ
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd's Rs 42-bn IPO subscribed 45% on Day Two
Government to sell 10% stake in HAL through Rs 42.30 billion IPO
Adani, Punj Lloyd and Rave tie up for producing defence and aerospace gears
Hindustan Aeronautics Rs 42.3-bn IPO subscribed 24% on first day of bidding
Hindustan Aeronautics makes subdued debut; listing 5% below issue price
-
R Madhavan, presently executive director at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, has been appointed chairman and managing director of the state-run aerospace behemoth, officials said.
He will take charge of the top post when incumbent T Suvarna Raju retires on August 31, they said.
At present, Madhavan looks after operation of HAL's accessories division in Lucknow.
Raju was appointed as chairman of the company with effect from March 5, 2015. Subsequently, he was re-designated as chairman and managing director of HAL on April 1, 2015.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU