NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede meets Mumbai police chief

-
ALSO READ
NCB orders vigilance probe into extortion allegations involving Wankhede
One more extortion case filed against Param Bir Singh; 4th within a month
SIT formed for probe into extortion case against Param Bir Singh
Maharashtra home minister rules out probe against NCB official Wankhede
Wankhede and other officers have impeccable service record: NCB tells court
-
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Tuesday evening met Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale here, an official said.
The meeting between Wankhede, who is facing a slew of allegations, and Nagrale lasted for around 25 minutes, he said. However, what transpired between the two officers was not disclosed. "It was a routine meeting. Such meetings with senior officers are held regularly," the official said. A special investigation team of the Mumbai police is probing allegations of extortion bid by some NCB officials in the drugs-on-cruise case in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan is one of the accused. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is separately conducting a vigilance inquiry into the alleged extortion bid by agency officials, including Wankhede, for letting off Aryan Khan in the case. Wankhede was supervising the drugs-on-cruise case before it was handed over to the NCB's Delhi unit along with some other matters earlier this month. Another Mumbai police team is conducting a probe to ascertain genuineness of Wankhede's caste cirtificate. The IRS officer's statement in the matter was recorded last week. Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has alleged that Wankhede's father had converted to Islam, but the NCB officer got his government job under the Scheduled Caste quota which a Muslim person can not get as per rules. Wankhede and his father have refuted Malik's claims. Malik has dubbed the cruise drugs case as "fake" and accused the NCB and Wankhede of framing people, a charge denied by the agency's zonal director.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU