Congress targets Modi govt again, alleging corruption in Rafale deal

The on Tuesday once again accused the Modi government of indulging in corruption in the and said efforts were made to cover up the scam.

The is the biggest scam in the country and the Modi government has continuously been misleading the country. The way the layers of the Rafale scam are being exposed, the truth of the Modi government is coming in front of the country, AICC spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said.

Vallabh also alleged that the central government lifted ban on the procurement from a company which had been dubbed as corrupt by ruling leaders over the Agusta choppers scam.

The company was banned by the UPA government but now the ban has been lifted, he told reporters here.

Vallabh also alleged that former Comptroller Auditor General of India Vinod Rai and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was active in the Lokpal movement, conspired against the then UPA government.

He called PM the leader of conspirators.

Targeting the Modi government over inflation, he said prices of vegetables have doubled in one month.

He said the government was forced to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel after it faced defeat in byelections held in different states recently.

The has been protesting across the country and mounting pressure on the government. The reduction in excise duty has shown that reducing rates is in the hands of the government, he said.

PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra said the people of the country have become aware of the reality of the Modi government.

The party and workers will expose the corrupt face of the Modi government by exposing and taking the scams of the government to the people, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)