Congress targets Modi govt again, alleging corruption in Rafale deal

-
ALSO READ
Centre should take cognisance of alleged corruption in Rafale deal: BSP
CPI(M) demands JPC probe into role of govt, PM Modi in Rafale deal
Rahul Gandhi attacks govt on Rafale deal, day after demanding JPC probe
Cong, BJP spar as French media says judicial probe begins into Rafale deal
IAF formally inducts Rafale into 101 Squadron of Eastern Air Command
-
The Congress on Tuesday once again accused the Modi government of indulging in corruption in the Rafale deal and said efforts were made to cover up the scam.
The Rafale deal is the biggest scam in the country and the Modi government has continuously been misleading the country. The way the layers of the Rafale scam are being exposed, the truth of the Modi government is coming in front of the country, AICC national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said.
Vallabh also alleged that the central government lifted ban on the procurement from a company which had been dubbed as corrupt by ruling BJP leaders over the Agusta choppers scam.
The company was banned by the UPA government but now the ban has been lifted, he told reporters here.
Vallabh also alleged that former Comptroller Auditor General of India Vinod Rai and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was active in the Lokpal movement, conspired against the then UPA government.
He called PM Narendra Modi the leader of conspirators.
Targeting the Modi government over inflation, he said prices of vegetables have doubled in one month.
He said the government was forced to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel after it faced defeat in byelections held in different states recently.
The Congress has been protesting across the country and mounting pressure on the government. The reduction in excise duty has shown that reducing rates is in the hands of the government, he said.
PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra said the people of the country have become aware of the reality of the Modi government.
The Congress party and workers will expose the corrupt face of the Modi government by exposing and taking the scams of the government to the people, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU