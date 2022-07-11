NCPCR seeks FIR against Aaditya for using children in 'Save Aarey' protest

-
ALSO READ
Opposition to carshed in Aarey is about protecting biodiversity: Aaditya
Mumbai: Environmentalists protest to save Aarey forest; security increased
Specially abled child barred from boarding IndiGo flight, NCPCR seeks FIR
NCPCR pulls up Delhi for not informing about children fleeing care homes
Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on June 15
-
The apex child rights body--NCPCR, on Monday sought an FIR against Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray for allegedly using children in his party's campaign to save Aarey forest.
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, in a notice to Mumbai police, said that it has received a complaint alleging that Aaditya Thackeray, President of Mumbai District Football Association used minors in Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena, and its 'Save Aarey' protests and political campaigns.
It also shared a twitter link showing children holding placards as part of the protest.
ln view of above, the Commission thereby requests you to investigate the matter urgently by lodging an FIR against the accused person(s), at once, NCPCR said.
"An Action Taken Report along with copy of FIR and statement of children may be shared with the Commission within 03 days of receipt of this letter. This issues with the approval of Chairperson, NCPCR," it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU