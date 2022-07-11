NCPCR seeks FIR against Aaditya for using children in 'Save Aarey' protest

The apex child rights body--NCPCR, on Monday sought an FIR against Shiv Sena leader for allegedly using in his party's campaign to save Aarey forest.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, in a notice to Mumbai police, said that it has received a complaint alleging that Aaditya Thackeray, President of Mumbai District Football Association used minors in Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena, and its 'Save Aarey' and political campaigns.

It also shared a twitter link showing holding placards as part of the protest.

ln view of above, the Commission thereby requests you to investigate the matter urgently by lodging an FIR against the accused person(s), at once, NCPCR said.

"An Action Taken Report along with copy of FIR and statement of may be shared with the Commission within 03 days of receipt of this letter. This issues with the approval of Chairperson, NCPCR," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)