You are creating history: PM Modi to 'Shramjeevis' building new Parliament

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Prime Minister interacted with workers involved in the construction work of the new after unveiling the national emblem cast on the roof.

"I had a wonderful interaction with the Shramjeevis who have been involved in the making of the . We are proud of their efforts and will always remember their contribution to our nation," said PM Modi in a tweet.

The national emblem is made of bronze with a total weight of 9500 kilogram and is 6.5 metres in height. It has been cast at the top of the Central Foyer of the new building. A supporting structure of steel weighing around 6500 kg has been constructed to support the emblem.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister asked the workers if they were facing any issues and getting the ration regularly. He also enquired if any of them had faced trouble during the COVID pandemic and if they had been vaccinated.

The Prime Minister also told the workers that they are in the process of not just constructing a building but creating history. The workers told PM Modi that they were extremely excited to have him with them and they draw a lot of inspiration from him.

PM Modi thanked the workers for their effort to keep the construction work on schedule and said that they were the inspiration behind the new Parliamentary building.

