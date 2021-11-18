NCW welcomes SC order on skin-to-skin contact verdict in POCSO case

-
ALSO READ
Immediately remove pornographic, obscene content: NCW to Twitter
NCW chief seeks Punjab CM's resignation over #MeToo allegations
SC quashes Bombay HC's verdict on no skin-to-skin contact in assault case
46% rise in complaints of crimes against women in 2021 so far: NCW
Nepal SC to form Bench on judges' seniority for dissolution hearing
-
The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court order setting aside the Bombay High Court skin-to-skin contact verdict in a POCSO case, and expressed hope that it will help uphold legal safeguards for women and children.
Quashing the judgement, the Supreme Court said the most important ingredient constituting sexual assault is sexual intent and not skin-to-skin contact with the child.
The high court had held that no offence of sexual assault under the POCSO Act is made out if there is no direct skin-to-skin contact between an accused and victim
On February 4, the NCW had filed an SLP before the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court judgment stating that it would set a dangerous precedent for safety of women.
The Commission, while filing the SLP, had raised concern that the impugned order had far reaching ramifications for women and children, exposing them to a desensitized society.
Such a narrow interpretation adopted by the high court in the impugned order would have had a cascading effect on the safety of women and children, it had said.
"The Commission welcomes the Hon'ble Supreme Court's verdict today and believes that the apex court's decision in the matter will uphold the legal and constitutional safeguard for women and children," the NCW said in statement.
The top court, in its judgement, said that sexual intent is important in such cases and that it can't be taken away from the purview of the Act. The purpose of the law cannot be to allow the offender to escape the meshes of the law, the apex court said.
The top court noted that giving a narrow meaning of physical contact to confine it to skin-to-skin contact would defeat the purpose of POCSO Act and it cannot be accepted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU