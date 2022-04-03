NDMC says it has exceeded revenue targets for FY 2021-22

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Sunday said that it has exceeded its revenue targets for the financial year 2021-22 with a net surplus of Rs 534.71 crores.

The had declared its provisional results for the financial year 2021-22 on April 1.

It claimed that it has achieved the highest ever collection of property tax and said it has maintained a continuous streak for the last few years as a financially well governed municipal organisation.

According to an official statement, the results show increased receipts on both revenue and capital account. The total receipts are Rs 4019.08 Crores, 5.37 per cent more than the revised estimates for the year.

"The collections show a significant growth on both revenue and capital accounts. The revenue receipts at Rs 3,494.21 crore are 4.73 per cent more than its revised estimates for the year and 11.76 per cent more than the actuals of the previous year. The capital receipts at Rs. 524.87 crore are also 9.84 per cent more than the revised estimates," the statement read.

The major contribution has come from the property tax collections which stand at the highest ever figure of Rs 942.32 crore, 36.41 per cent more than the previous year's collection and 47.6 per cent more than the collections in 2018-19, officials stated.

"These results have been achieved in an otherwise less encouraging economic scenario in the last two years affected by COVID-19. had not increased the tax rates as also extended various reliefs and time extensions to their citizens during Covid times," the statement said.

