NDMC says it has exceeded revenue targets for FY 2021-22

-
ALSO READ
NDMC, EDMC extend last date for payment of property tax with amnesty scheme
NDMC finalises annual budget with focus on environment-friendly measures
NDMC nod for regularisation of sanitation workers engaged from 1998-2003
NDMC council rejects proposal to raise tax burden on residents
Tripura civic body elections begin amid accusations of violence
-
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Sunday said that it has exceeded its revenue targets for the financial year 2021-22 with a net surplus of Rs 534.71 crores.
The NDMC had declared its provisional results for the financial year 2021-22 on April 1.
It claimed that it has achieved the highest ever collection of property tax and said it has maintained a continuous streak for the last few years as a financially well governed municipal organisation.
According to an official statement, the results show increased receipts on both revenue and capital account. The total receipts are Rs 4019.08 Crores, 5.37 per cent more than the revised estimates for the year.
"The collections show a significant growth on both revenue and capital accounts. The revenue receipts at Rs 3,494.21 crore are 4.73 per cent more than its revised estimates for the year and 11.76 per cent more than the actuals of the previous year. The capital receipts at Rs. 524.87 crore are also 9.84 per cent more than the revised estimates," the statement read.
The major contribution has come from the property tax collections which stand at the highest ever figure of Rs 942.32 crore, 36.41 per cent more than the previous year's collection and 47.6 per cent more than the collections in 2018-19, NDMC officials stated.
"These results have been achieved in an otherwise less encouraging economic scenario in the last two years affected by COVID-19. NDMC had not increased the tax rates as also extended various reliefs and time extensions to their citizens during Covid times," the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU