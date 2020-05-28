NDMC seals headquarter building after employee tests positive for Covid-19

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) sealed its headquarter building in Central Delhi on Thursday after a senior employee tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of employees infected with the novel to 7.

"A Joint Director level employee has been found positive for Covid-19. Three more employees were found yesterday. Contact tracing is being done by district authorities as per protocol. The building has been sealed. A disinfection drive will be carried out," a senior official said.





"Meanwhile, all employees will be working from home till building premises completely sanitised and reopened," the official added.

Three employees of the had tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, prompting the civic body to seal a floor of its headquarters in Lutyen's Delhi and a section of another building housing its office in Gole Market.

Earlier three employees of the NDMC, including a sanitation worker and engineer, had tested positive for Covid-19.

Last week, a doctor at an dispensary had tested positive for Covid-19, following which the premises of the health facility was sealed.