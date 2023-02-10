NDRF pulls out 8-year-old girl from rubble in earthquake-hit Turkiye

Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescued an 8-year-old girl from a collapsed structure in earthquake-hit Turkiye, an official spokesperson said on Friday.

The operation was undertaken in Nurdagi town of Gaziantep province along with Turkish army personnel, the spokesperson said.

personnel had rescued a 6-year-old girl from the same area on Thursday.

"Rescuers have saved two lives and retrieved 13 bodies from the debris till now. The rescue operation of the force is continuing since February 7 in the affected areas of Turkiye," the spokesperson said.

India launched "Operation Dost" to extend assistance to Turkiye as well as Syria following Monday's devastating quake that has killed more than 22,000 people in the two countries so far.

Three teams comprising 152 personnel are deployed in Turkiye for undertaking relief and rescue operations.

