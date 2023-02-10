JUST IN
Business Standard

NDRF pulls out 8-year-old girl from rubble in earthquake-hit Turkiye

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescued an 8-year-old girl from a collapsed structure in earthquake-hit Turkiye, an official spokesperson said on Friday

Topics
NDRF | Turkey | Earthquake

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Dog Squad, NDRF teams
The first batch of earthquake relief material left for Turkey, along with NDRF Search & Rescue Teams, specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machines and other necessary equipment: Ministry of External Affairs | Photo: Twitter

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescued an 8-year-old girl from a collapsed structure in earthquake-hit Turkiye, an official spokesperson said on Friday.

The operation was undertaken in Nurdagi town of Gaziantep province along with Turkish army personnel, the NDRF spokesperson said.

NDRF personnel had rescued a 6-year-old girl from the same area on Thursday.

"Rescuers have saved two lives and retrieved 13 bodies from the debris till now. The rescue operation of the force is continuing since February 7 in the affected areas of Turkiye," the spokesperson said.

India launched "Operation Dost" to extend assistance to Turkiye as well as Syria following Monday's devastating quake that has killed more than 22,000 people in the two countries so far.

Three NDRF teams comprising 152 personnel are deployed in Turkiye for undertaking relief and rescue operations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 23:03 IST

`
