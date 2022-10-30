NDRF team reaching soon: Shah speaks to Gujarat HM after bridge collapse

JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Business Standard

Amit Shah said the NDRFwill soon reach the site of a suspension bridge collapse in Gujarat and the administration has promptly carried out rescue and relief work

Topics
NDRF | Amit Shah | Gujarat

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will soon reach the site of a suspension bridge collapse in Gujarat and the administration has promptly carried out rescue and relief work.

The nearly century-old suspension bridge collapsed Sunday evening in Gujarat's Morbi and several people standing on it fell into the river, local officials said.

I am deeply saddened by the accident in Morbi. I have spoken to Harsh Sanghvi, Minister of State for Home, Gujarat and other officials in this regard.

Local administration is engaged in relief work with full readiness, NDRF is also reaching the spot soon. The administration has been directed to provide immediate treatment to the injured, Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Officials said the bridge was recently reopened for people after renovation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, October 30 2022. 21:57 IST

`
