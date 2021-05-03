Nearly 60 lakh vaccine doses in addition to be received by states/UTs: Govt

An additional 60 lakh COVID-19 doses will be received by the states/union territories in the next three days, the central government informed on Monday.

In a media release, the health ministry said the government of India has so far provided nearly 16.54 crore doses (16,54,93,410) to states/union territories free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 15,79,21,537 doses (as per data available at 8 am on Monday).

"More than 75 lakh COVID doses (75,71,873) are still available with the states/union territories to be administered. Furthermore, more than 59 lakh (59,70,670) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the states/union territories within the next three days," the release stated.

The Centre on April 19 had announced a ''liberalised'' policy, making all above 18 years of age eligible to get vaccinated from May 1. It has also allowed state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers. Per the revised rules, the centre will receive 50 per cent of the vaccines supplied; states and private hospitals will get the remaining doses.

The country had started the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with two vaccines -- Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited).

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the began on March 1. The third phase began on April 1 for all above 45 years of age.

