Need 'blessings' of Centre, PM Modi to improve civic amenities: Kejriwal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo:ANI)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday thanked the people for AAP's victory in the MCD polls and sought the cooperation of the BJP and the Congress as well as the "blessings" of the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to improve civic amenities here.

The AAP national convener batted for positive politics in the country to ensure that India becomes number one country in the world.

"We all have to improve the condition of Delhi and I need cooperation of all, including the BJP and Congress. We need cooperation of all, especially the help and blessings of the Centre and the prime minister to do so," Kejriwal said in his victory speech at AAP headquarters here on DDU Marg.

The AAP won 132 seats in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls while the BJP was runner up with wins in 104 wards. The AAP's victory ended BJP's 15-year rule at the civic body.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were also present at the victory celebration of the party.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 15:58 IST

`
