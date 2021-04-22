Need to ensure faster transportation of medical oxygen to states: PM

-
ALSO READ
Oxygen diversion to have limited impact on manufacturing sector: Analysts
Amid Covid surge, Japan may come to India's aid by supplying oxygen
Covid: PM Modi reviews medical oxygen situation in 12 high burden states
Coronavirus LIVE: PM Modi chairs high-level meeting to review oxygen supply
Lockdown must be the last resort, says Modi as India grapples with Covid-19
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said there is a need to ensure faster transportation of medical oxygen to the states as he chaired a high-level meeting to review supply across the country and discuss ways and means to boost its availability.
PM spoke about the need to work rapidly on multiple aspects: increasing production of oxygen, increasing the speed of distribution and using innovative ways to provide oxygen support to health facilities.
During the meeting, officials briefed him on the efforts undertaken in the last few weeks to improve the supply of oxygen. The meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to PM, Home Secretary and other senior officials.
Officers informed the PM that they are working together with the states to operationalise the sanctioned PSA oxygen plants as soon as possible.
It was discussed that Railways is being used for rapid and non-stop long distance transport of tankers. First rake has reached from Mumbai to Vizag to transport 105 MT of liquid medical oxygen. Similarly, empty oxygen tankers are also being air-lifted to oxygen suppliers to reduce one way journey time in oxygen supply.
Modi directed the officials to ensure that oxygen supply to various states happen in a smooth, unhindered manner. He spoke about the need to fix responsibility with the local administration in cases of obstruction. He also asked ministries to explore various innovative ways to increase production and supply of oxygen.
PM was informed that an elaborate exercise is being done in co-ordination with the states to identify their demand for oxygen and ensure adequate supply accordingly. He stressed that the states should come down heavily on hoarding.
PM was briefed on how oxygen supply to states is steadily increasing. Against the present demand from 20 states of 6,785 MT a day of liquid medical oxygen, Centre has allocated 6,822 MT a day to these states from April 22.
It was noted that in the last few days, availability of liquid medical oxygen has been increased by about 3,300 MT a day with contributions from private and public steel plants, industries, oxygen manufacturers as well as through prohibition of supply of oxygen for non-essential industries.
Various measures are being undertaken to rapidly increase the availability of cyrogenic tankers through conversion of nitrogen and argon tankers, import and airlifting of tankers as well as manufacturing them.
Representatives from the medical community also spoke about the need for judicious use of oxygen and how an audit in some states has decreased oxygen demand without affecting the condition of patients.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU