Need to maintain balance between ecology, environment, development: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday emphasised the need of maintaining equilibrium between ecology, environment and development.
Addressing an event here, the Road Transport and Highways Minister also said that to overcome power shortage, it is essential to develop alternative fuels and an eccentric one-sided approach to these issues is not beneficial for the country.
He said pollution will decrease with the higher usage of methanol and ethanol, and by using biomass, bio-ethanol, bio-LNG and bio-CNG.
The minister said that a focused road map should be created, and adequate research must be done to reduce India's fossil fuels imports and increase green hydrogen and ethanol exports.
Gadkari, who is known for his frank views, said the rural economy has been neglected by previous governments since 1947.
