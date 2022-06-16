We did not give any recognition to PUBG in India: IOA chief Narinder Batra

-
ALSO READ
Narinder Batra to not contest for Indian Olympic Association president post
PUBG addict kills self on being denied mobile phone on birthday in Jaipur
CBI registers enquiry against Narinder Batra for Hockey India funds misuse
PUBG owner Tencent plans to take US-listed streaming firm DouYu private
PUBG Mobile emerges as top grossing mobile game worldwide for Jan 2022
-
New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Thursday denied giving any kind of recognition to the mobile game PUBG.
This statement came after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) wrote a letter to the Information and Technology Ministry and IOA, seeking an answer that how PUBG is getting downloaded on the mobile phones by the minors when the game has been blocked by the government.
"No, IOA doesn't give any kind of recognition which is against the country and the law. We dont allow them to promote any kind of violent games. Yes, that's true that Esports came to us but we haven't given them any recognition," IOA chief Narinder Batra told ANI.
On the other hand, NCPCR chairman Priyank Kannongo said, "Yes, we have written a letter to IOA also and we want an elaborate answer from them. If they claim that they haven't given any recognition to PUBG, then they have to brief us in a written manner."
"We also want an answer from the IT Ministry. These kinds of games should be banned as they make our children violent. This is a very serious issue which has to be dealt with carefully," she added.
Mobile games like PUBG have become a matter of concern for the government as they have caused numerous incidents.
Recently, a 16-year-old boy, who was addicted to playing mobile games, shot his mother dead for scolding him over his PUBG addiction. The boy later locked his 10-year-old sister in a room and sat with his mother's dead body at his house in Aldico Colony of Lucknow's PGI area, Uttar Pradesh Police said on June 8.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU