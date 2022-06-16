We did not give any recognition to PUBG in India: IOA chief Narinder Batra

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): The (IOA) on Thursday denied giving any kind of recognition to the mobile game .

This statement came after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) wrote a letter to the Information and Technology Ministry and IOA, seeking an answer that how is getting downloaded on the mobile phones by the minors when the game has been blocked by the government.

"No, IOA doesn't give any kind of recognition which is against the country and the law. We dont allow them to promote any kind of violent games. Yes, that's true that Esports came to us but we haven't given them any recognition," IOA chief Narinder Batra told ANI.

On the other hand, NCPCR chairman Priyank Kannongo said, "Yes, we have written a letter to IOA also and we want an elaborate answer from them. If they claim that they haven't given any recognition to PUBG, then they have to brief us in a written manner."

"We also want an answer from the IT Ministry. These kinds of games should be banned as they make our children violent. This is a very serious issue which has to be dealt with carefully," she added.

Mobile games like have become a matter of concern for the government as they have caused numerous incidents.

Recently, a 16-year-old boy, who was addicted to playing mobile games, shot his mother dead for scolding him over his PUBG addiction. The boy later locked his 10-year-old sister in a room and sat with his mother's dead body at his house in Aldico Colony of Lucknow's PGI area, Uttar Pradesh Police said on June 8.

