Negative Covid report must for those arriving at Bengaluru: Karnataka min

Inter-state travellers arriving at Bengaluru must provide negative RT-PCR report in view of the rising infections, said Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar.

"There are travel restrictions in a way, whoever comes to Bengaluru from other states will have to bring in RT-PCR negative certificates otherwise we will test them here" he said.

Besides increasing testing, the health minister said the state is also introducing quarantine watch app and stamping from today.

Expressing concern over positivity rates rising between 20-40 years of age, Sudhakar said the authorities don't want any movement when people are in isolation.

Further restrictions were imposed in the state to contain the surge in infections. Only 200 people can attend events in closed spaces and maximum of 500 in open areas.

There are some large religious and political gatherings for which i've sought time with state election commissioner today. I'll request him to minimise this and issue circular, Sudhakar said.





Aimed at ensuring people follow Covid-19 preventive measures, the Karnataka government has decided to tighten rules and impose fines.

As per the order issued dated March 24, those who don't wear masks or maintain social distance will have to pay a fine of Rs 250 if caught in a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) or Municipal Corporation area.

In areas other than Municipal corporations the fine amount is Rs 100.

For the second consecutive day on Wednesday, Karnataka logged over 2,000 fresh cases, reporting 2,298 new infections and 12 related fatalities.

With the addition of the new cases, the caseload mounted to 975,955 and the toll to 12,461, a health department bulletin said.