Negative Covid report must for those travelling to Himachal from 7 states

The Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday made it mandatory for people coming from seven states which have witnessed a spike in cases to show a COVID-19 negative test report on entering the state.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said people coming from Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh need to carry a negative RT-PCR report not earlier than 72 hours while visiting Himachal Pradesh from April 16.

The decision has been taken to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state, he said.

Thakur said an advisory in this regard will soon be issued.

