Negative Covid test report mandatory at guest houses, ashrams in Vrindavan

The Health Department has asked all guest houses and ashrams to keep complete details of all the guests and ensure that they have a negative COVID-19 test report.

Press Trust of India  |  Mathura 

After 10 foreign nationals tested positive for coronavirus in Vrindavan, the Health Department has asked all guest houses and ashrams to keep complete details of all the guests and ensure that they have a negative COVID-19 test report.

Since last week, 10 foreign nationals and a resident of Odisha have been found to be infected with the virus.

Three of the 10 foreigners have already returned to their countries without giving any information at the district level.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Rachna Gupta said guest houses and ashrams should accommodate people coming from outside only after getting a negative Covid test report.

She said action will be taken against those who violate the rules.

First Published: Fri, December 03 2021. 02:13 IST

